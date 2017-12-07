Grand Forks Police Searching for Pharmacy Burglary Suspect

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police have released images from an attempted burglary at a drug store.

They hope someone can identify the man that broke a window at Thrifty White Pharmacy at 1395 Columbia Road South early Monday morning.

It set off an alarm and the man ran off without taking anything.

It appears he is a white male with a mustache, wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored cap and gloves.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact the police in Grand Forks.