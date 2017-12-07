Grand Forks Police Searching for Pharmacy Burglary Suspect

It appears he is a white male with a mustache, wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored cap and gloves
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police have released images from an attempted burglary at a drug store.

They hope someone can identify the man that broke a window at Thrifty White Pharmacy at 1395 Columbia Road South early Monday morning.

It set off an alarm and the man ran off without taking anything.

It appears he is a white male with a mustache, wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored cap and gloves.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact the police in Grand Forks.

Related Post

BCI Investigating Inmate Death in Grand Forks
Minnesota’s CAIR Requesting Fargo Assault be...
Spearfish Fire Investigators: Exact Cause of Fatal...
Fargo Police Investigating After Shots Fired at Ap...

You Might Like

Senator Al Franken Resignation: What Comes Next?

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken is resigning, soon. He maintains the allegations of sexual harassment against him are not true, but Franken bowed to pressure to step down from almost…