Grand Forks Police Searching for Pharmacy Burglary Suspect
GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police have released images from an attempted burglary at a drug store.
They hope someone can identify the man that broke a window at Thrifty White Pharmacy at 1395 Columbia Road South early Monday morning.
It set off an alarm and the man ran off without taking anything.
It appears he is a white male with a mustache, wearing a dark colored jacket, dark colored cap and gloves.
Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact the police in Grand Forks.