Keillor Says MPR Fired Him Without a “Fair Investigation”

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Public Radio insists it “carefully investigated” complaints from two people of “inappropriate behavior” by Garrison Keillor before it terminated its contracts with the creator of “A Prairie Home Companion.”

MPR said the complaints came from two people formerly associated with the show.

It says they alleged “multiple incidents,” though only one claimed the behavior was directed at her.

MPR says it hasn’t released details because the two want to keep their names private.

Keillor, who retired as host of the show in 2016, says MPR shouldn’t have dismissed him without a “full and fair investigation.”