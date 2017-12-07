LIVE: Helping People Without Work For Winter

"Job Attached" Have Options To Help During Non-Working Months

Carey Fry with Job Service North Dakota joins us with tips for “Job attached” people.

That means they have a job but don’t work during part of the year.

Normally, that list includes construction workers and other people who work outside.

Fry tells us that it’s easier to collect unemployment if you still have a job but can’t work for now.

She also warns of scams attached to unemployment benefits.

She warns that the only place in North Dakota to apply for unemployment is through Job Service North Dakota.