Moorhead High School Carolers Help Rob with Weather at the Red Kettles

FARGO, ND — More gold coins have been found in the red kettles.

Two, one-tenth ounce gold coins were donated over the weekend and are worth around $240.

Two more gold coins were found in the kettles on Wednesday at NDSU and Family Fare on University Drive in Fargo.

That brings this season’s total to five.

TJ and Alison didn’t see any gold coins this afternoon but we saw plenty of change and paper money being donated this afternoon.

We were out at West Acres ringing the bells for The Salvation Army.

Thanks to everyone who stopped by and said “hi” and donated.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec had a little help getting donations for his red kettle time.

The Moorhead High School Carolers sang while Rob delivered the weather LIVE at 6.