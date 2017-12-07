NDSU Defensive Coordinator Entz Tied Up with Preparations

The Bison are preparing for a triple-option offense for the first time in years

FARGO, N.D. — Players are not the only ones to experience the grind of a long football season.

North Dakota State defensive coordinator Matt Entz is wearing himself down trying to prepare for the triple-option threat presented by 7-seed Wofford.

“It’s just not something that in this neck of the woods or this region that there’s not a lot of option teams that we have to compete against,” Entz said. “So, when we do see one, it’s different.”

Entz says in breaking down film, he still sees things that he has no idea to stop. It’s just a matter of maximizing your effectiveness.

“There is no magical defense out there that stops everything,” he said. “We’ve got to have kids that make plays, we’ve got to win our one-on-ones and we’ve got to make sure we spill the football all the way to the sideline throughout each play.”

In 2012, NDSU took down Wofford in the FCS quarterfinals. This weekend’s quarterfinal matchup is at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.