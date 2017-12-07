Neighbor Describes What He Saw at Scene of Apparent Murder-Suicide in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Fergus Falls Police have released the names of two people found dead of an apparent murder suicide Wednesday night.

They are 41-year-old Ryan Cheshire and his ex-wife, 41-year-old Sarah Cheshire: both prominent attorneys in Fergus Falls.

Daniel Budd, of Fergus Falls, was sitting in his car last night, when he says he noticed something unusual.

“I saw someone struggling over the railing and then I heard this man say to ‘call 911’. He sounded like he was in shock and then I heard this female on the phone with the dispatcher and she was kind of freaking out a bit,” Budd said.

Moments later he saw police swarm the outside of apartment 103 at 1447 Patterson Loop.

They found two prominent members of the community, Ryan and Sarah Cheshire, dead.

“I was wondering why there were no ambulances there and why there were so many cops so I thought it was maybe like a burglary or a murder,” Budd said.

Fergus Falls Police say their initial investigation states Ryan first shot Sarah before turning the gun on himself.

The two had recently divorced.

Ryan was the assistant district attorney for Otter Tail County.

His father, Robert Cheshire, was one of two U.S. Marshalls shot and killed in a Medina shootout in 2008.

Robert was trying to arrest 63-year-old Gordon Kahl for not paying his income taxes.

Ryan was also the assistant DA when 57-year-old Patrick Sagerhorn slapped one of his autistic students in 2006.

His ex-wife Sarah was a partner at Karkela, Hunt and Cheshire in Fergus Falls.

The firm released a statement saying, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that our friend and colleague, Sarah Cheshire has passed away. Our firm family is grieving this tragic loss.” Budd says he’s surprised something like this happened in the area because it’s normally pretty quiet.

“You just never know what’s going to get thrown at you,” Budd said.

The Fergus Falls community has already started a Go Fund Me Page to support three kids the Cheshire’s leave behind. It has already raised more than $1,000.