North Dakota Hockey Prepares for St. Cloud State’s High-Powered Offense

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey is getting all set for a road series at St. Cloud State this weekend, and the Fighting Hawks are certainly going to have their hands full.

The Huskies are the nation’s leading offensive unit, having outscored their opponents 110-46 this season. SCSU has also scored at least five goals in nine games already this year. UND has done that just three times.

The Hawks say they’re going to need increased activity in the slot and all five men protecting the net to stop the Huskies.

“We just got to play hard against them,” UND forward Joel Janatuinen said. “I think we have to play physical, take time and space away from their skilled guys and just win battles in the corners and win the battles in front of the net.”

“They like to play with pace and they like to generate off the rush,” UND head coach Brad Berry added. “We got to make sure that we don’t give them a lot of offensive chances off the rush or in our zone, and making sure our five guys are playing tight all over the ice together.”

Huskies defenseman Jimmy Schuldt leads St. Cloud State in scoring with 19 points.