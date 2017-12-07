RedHawks Name Former Catcher Chris Coste Hitting Coach

Coste worked his way from the RedHawks to the Major Leagues as a player

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks welcomed one of their own to the coaching staff.

Former catcher Chris Coste will serve as the hitting coach for the upcoming season, while retaining his managerial job with Concordia College.

As a player, the Fargo native batted .323 from 1996-99, and he helped the program to its first of five championships in 1998.

Coste continued his professional career, climbing all the way up to the Major Leagues, where he won a World Series with Philadelphia in 2008.

“Some things that are important to me and important to the RedHawks are of course the type of baseball mind that we want to have,” first-year RedHawks manager Michael Schlact said. “His resume speaks for itself in that way. What I’m most excited about is the person that he is, the type of character that he’s going to bring back to this uniform. I’m very, very excited for this new chapter in RedHawks baseball.”

Coste says he is excited to work with Schlact, a former pitcher, because the dynamic between the two will be inherent.

“Every sport has those one or two positions that are so integral to the success of a team,” Coste said. “Your shortstop and centerfielder are obviously important, but there’s no relationship in all of sports more important than that pitcher/catcher relationship.”

The RedHawks have their first game of the season coming up on May 8th. The final regular-season game for the Cobber baseball team is May 7th.