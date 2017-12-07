Support the Local Boy Scouts by Purchasing a Christmas Tree at Faith United Methodist

Boy Scout Troop #214 Are Selling Christmas Trees at Faith United Methodist Church to Raise Funds For Camp

FARGO, ND — If you’re in the market for a Christmas tree and want to give back to a great organization at the same time, be sure to stop by Faith United Methodist Church in Fargo.

Boy Scout troop #214 is selling four different types of Christmas trees along with wreaths.

The money raised from the trees go to the scouts who volunteer to help pay for camp.

The troop has been selling trees in the church’s parking lot for the past forty years, making it a holiday tradition.

“This is a nice facility. We’ve got this nice building, we’ve got music playing, the lights up out there and then especially when they have the scouts helping sell the trees, that really makes it nice,” said Ken Elfstrum, who is the Scoutmaster of Troop #214.

Trees are for sale every weekday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They will continue to sell them until they run out!