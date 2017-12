Car/Pedestrian Accident Results In DUI Arrest

The driver, Cole Ledoux, of Fargo, was taken into custody at the scene for DUI

FARGO (KFGO) – A driver was arrested for drunk driving following a car/pedestrian accident in Fargo around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police say the car was turning at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 39th Street South, just west of the Windbreak when it struck a man walking across the road.

He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The driver, Cole Ledoux, of Fargo, was taken into custody at the scene for DUI