Gov. Dayton Under Pressure Over Choice to Fill Al Franken’s Vacant Senate Seat

Schumer says the party wants more than a placeholder in the seat
Erin Wencl,

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With the resignation of Al Franken, Democratic leaders may be putting some pressure on Gov. Dayton for his pick for a replacement.

Governor Dayton initially planned to name Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith to Franken’s seat, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer may be asking Dayton to pick someone who will run in the 2018 special election to fill the remainder of Franken’s term through 2020.

Schumer says the party wants more than a placeholder in the seat.

However, Smith’s camp says the Lt. Governor may be considering a run herself.

Related Post

Man Serving Life Sentence for Murder of West Fargo...
ND Bill Proposal Cracks Down on Assistance Animals...
Senator Heitkamp Crosses Party Lines to Confirm Pr...
North Dakota Lawmakers Hope for Productive Session

You Might Like

Fire Damages Fargo's River City Church

FARGO, ND -- Fire causes thousands of dollars in damage to a Fargo church. Firefighters responded to the River City Church at 323 Main Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. A plumber working in a bathroom noticed a fire and…

Governor Burgum Served, Says He Will Respond "Firmly"

  BISMARCK, ND -- Gov. Doug Burgum says he will "respond accordingly and firmly'' to a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Legislature challenging his veto powers. Gov. Burgum was served with the lawsuit today. It stems from the governor using…