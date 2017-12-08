Grand Forks Police Report More Home Break-Ins

Adam Ladwig,

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are warning tonight that more homes are being broken in to.

Police say there have been nine burglaries where suspects forced their way into homes and stole property since November third.

They don’t know who the suspects might be.

Most of the burglaries are in the area north of Demers Avenue, east of North 20th Street and west of North third street.

Police are asking residents to pay attention to suspicious noises and unknown people or vehicles in their neighborhood.

