HS Play of the Week Nominees: December 8

Watch the Nominees for the D.J. Colter - Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a pair of hockey plays.

In girls hockey, Fargo North/South forward Graysen Myers bats in the puck from mid-air.

On the boys side of things, East Grand Forks’ Tanner Mack swats the puck past St. Cloud Cathedral for the goal.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

