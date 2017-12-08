HS Play of the Week Nominees: December 8

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a pair of hockey plays.

In girls hockey, Fargo North/South forward Graysen Myers bats in the puck from mid-air.

On the boys side of things, East Grand Forks’ Tanner Mack swats the puck past St. Cloud Cathedral for the goal.

