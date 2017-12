KVRR Round table: Stopping Triple Option Key for Bison Football

NDSU hosts Wofford at 11 a.m. in FCS Quarterfinals.

FARGO, N.D. — Second-seeded North Dakota State Bison host Wofford on Saturday at the FargoDome in the Quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

Both NDSU and Wofford bring in top-ten rushing offenses in the nation into the game with the Terriers using a triple-option offense. Watch the KVRR Round table to see what the Bison can do to try and stop the Wofford triple-option.