Melinda’s Garden: Welcoming Pollinators

Even in the dead of winter, you can make it easier on bees and butterflies come spring.
Emily Welker,

The garden is covered in a thick blanket of snow, but that doesn’t mean preparations are over if you want a pollinator-friendly space on your property.

From choosing the right plants to put in next spring, to knowing which ones to trim back and which ones to leave up throughout the winter, there are ways you can make life a lot easier for the insects, birds and other animals who help out our garden and our food supply by pollinating blooming plants.

Check out what you can do in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment with Melinda Myers.

You Might Like

Car/Pedestrian Accident Results In DUI Arrest

FARGO (KFGO) - A driver was arrested for drunk driving following a car/pedestrian accident in Fargo around 2 a.m. Friday. Police say the car was turning at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 39th Street South, just west of the Windbreak when…

Senator Al Franken Resignation: What Comes Next?

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken is resigning, soon. He maintains the allegations of sexual harassment against him are not true, but Franken bowed to pressure to step down from almost…