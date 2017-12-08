Melinda’s Garden: Welcoming Pollinators

Even in the dead of winter, you can make it easier on bees and butterflies come spring.

The garden is covered in a thick blanket of snow, but that doesn’t mean preparations are over if you want a pollinator-friendly space on your property.

From choosing the right plants to put in next spring, to knowing which ones to trim back and which ones to leave up throughout the winter, there are ways you can make life a lot easier for the insects, birds and other animals who help out our garden and our food supply by pollinating blooming plants.

Check out what you can do in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment with Melinda Myers.