Men’s Basketball: MSUM Holds On Over Crookston

Dragons improve to 4-5 on the season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The MSUM Dragons men’s basketball team held on late to defeat Minnesota-Crookston 81-78 at Nemzek Hall on Friday.

Tanner Kretchman led the Dragons with 24 points. Johnny Beeninga chipped in another 21 for MSUM as the Dragons picked up a big NSIC win.

The Dragons host Bemidji State on Saturday at Nemzek Hall at six p.m.