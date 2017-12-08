NDSU Football Defensive End Suspended for One Game

Defensive end Jarrod Tuszka is suspended for Saturday’s game.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University defensive end Jarrod Tuszka is suspended for Saturday’s game, head football coach Chris Klieman announced today.

Tuszka, a senior from Warner, S.D., will serve a one-game suspension for violation of team rules.  He has played in 10 of NDSU’s 12 games this season.

North Dakota State (11-1) plays Wofford College in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

