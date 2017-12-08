Norman County Attorney Recommending Jail Time for Bus Stop Offenders

He says the schools in his county have been trying to curb the problem, but it's not getting through to people
Erin Wencl,

 

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. — A Norman County attorney is hoping his actions will have drivers thinking twice before passing a school bus with its stop arms out.

James Brue recommended two people sit in jail for the weekend, along with a $285 fine after they went around a stopped bus.

He says the schools in his county have been trying to curb the problem, but it’s not getting through to people.

Although Minnesota raised the maximum fine from $300 to $500, the department of public safety says 458 drivers have been ticketed for violating the law.

Related Post

Fargo School Board Votes to Issue Contracts to Tea...
Former Sheyenne High School Teacher’s Licens...
Sabin Man Arrested for Underage Sex Crimes
Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo

You Might Like

Fire Damages Fargo's River City Church

FARGO, ND -- Fire causes thousands of dollars in damage to a Fargo church. Firefighters responded to the River City Church at 323 Main Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. A plumber working in a bathroom noticed a fire and…

Governor Burgum Served, Says He Will Respond "Firmly"

  BISMARCK, ND -- Gov. Doug Burgum says he will "respond accordingly and firmly'' to a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Legislature challenging his veto powers. Gov. Burgum was served with the lawsuit today. It stems from the governor using…