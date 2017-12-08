Norman County Attorney Recommending Jail Time for Bus Stop Offenders

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. — A Norman County attorney is hoping his actions will have drivers thinking twice before passing a school bus with its stop arms out.

James Brue recommended two people sit in jail for the weekend, along with a $285 fine after they went around a stopped bus.

He says the schools in his county have been trying to curb the problem, but it’s not getting through to people.

Although Minnesota raised the maximum fine from $300 to $500, the department of public safety says 458 drivers have been ticketed for violating the law.