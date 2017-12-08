A Shining Night: F-M Gay Men’s Chorus

Live in-studio with Emily and Jackie, they're making the holidays sparkle.

It’s been four years since the vocalists of the Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus were kind enough to let Emily Welker break the story of their very first live performance, and they’re sounding better than ever.

The men are holding their fourth holiday concert this weekend, Sunday, December 10th, with a lineup as varied as a Rachmaninoff piece, to popular holiday favorites like “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Member Daniel Parke sat down live in-studio for an interview on the Morning Show, where he said the show is a way to bring some brightness and holiday cheer to the Red River Valley region. Some singers are traveling all the way in from New York Mills to be part of the troupe, said Parke. It’s part of the dedication and dream that launched the group — one of the first in the Dakotas region — that’s got it still going strong today.

Check out their live in-studio performance and don’t miss the full show this weekend.

A Shining Night: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus 2017 Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 10th

7 p.m.

Sanctuary Events Center

670 4th Avenue North, Fargo

www.tickets300.com