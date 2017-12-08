SunOpta Inc. of Wahpeton to Close, 35 Employees Out of Work

WAHPETON, ND — Natural food snacks maker SunOpta Inc. says it will close its roasting facility in Wahpeton next year, putting about 35 employees out of work.

The company states that it’s because of increased operations at its Crookston, Minnesota plant and is expecting to close the Wahpeton factory between April and June.

SunOpta says it is encouraging its employees in Wahpeton to apply for positions at Crookston or Alexandria.

Company officials say the plant in Breckenridge, which has about 30 employees, may not be able to take on more staff.

The company says it has not decided the fate of the building in Wahpeton.