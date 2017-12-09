Bemidji State Men’s Basketball Squeaks By MSUM

Dragon men's basketball falls to 4-6 overall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team fell to Bemidji State University in a close Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference contest Saturday, 82-81. A last second basket by Derek Thompson from Bemidji State sealed the win for the Beavers.

The Dragons fell to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in NSIC play, while the Beavers improved to 5-5, 2-3 NSIC.

Sophomore guard Johnny Beeninga led the scoring with 19 points and added four assists on the night. Junior Addison Park totaled 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Sophomore Guard also had six rebounds and added 15 points to the Dragons efforts, while senior guard Tanner Kretchman had 11 points and three assists.

Bemidji State shot 55 percent from the field (33-of-60) while MSUM shot 52.6 percent (30-of-57). BSU also had a 30-28 edge in rebounds.

There were 15 lead changes and 11 ties in the entirety of the game.

The Dragons started out the game on an 8-0 run that was immediately answered by a 11 point-run by the Beavers. MSUM was leading 36-32 with under two minutes to play in the first half, but back-to-back three-pointers by Thompson set BSU ahead 38-36 going into halftime.

The Beavers held a 77-71 lead with 4:42 left in the game, but the Dragons went on a 10-0 run, which included two three-pointer from Tanner Kretchman , to regain a 81-78 lead with just over two minutes left to play. A free throw and layup brought BSU within one point of the Dragons. A last second layup by Thompson sealed the 82-81 victory for Bemidji State.

MSUM will travel to play Northern State, Friday Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.

Steve d’Eustachio Stat of the Game: Tonight was the first time Bemidji State beat the Dragons in Moorhead since posting a 79-75 triumph on Feb. 12, 2010.