F-M Homeless Coalition Helps Others Break Out of the Cycles of Poverty

some say talking about homelessness can debunk myths, help create a better solution

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M Homeless Coalition and the American Association of University Women tried to figure out different ways they can help to break the cycles of poverty.

They are trying at a systemic level to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring across Fargo-Moorhead.

One of the main problems they addressed was that more than 63 percent of Americans do not have enough to save up for a $500 or $1,000 emergency fund, which can be life-changing for some.

Living paycheck to paycheck or on minimum wage is one of the factors the coalition says can lead to homelessness.

“It doesn’t really surprise me because I think I hear about it a lot from individuals and I’m not talking about folks that I’m interacting with who have experienced homelessness,” said Cody Schuler, executive director with the F-M Homeless Coalition. “I’m talking about my friends and individuals that I interact with on a regular basis. I think we’re at a particular point in our country where we need to look at that.”

Schuler says it’s important to talk about homelessness to debunk any myths people may have and to help create a solution to the problem.