Miller Shines, NDSU Basketball Downs Rival UND

Paul Miller scores a season-high 30 points in the win over North Dakota.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team scored the first 11 points and led from start to finish in an 88-79 win over in-state rival North Dakota on Saturday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

NDSU senior Paul Miller poured in a season-high 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting. The Bison shot 60 percent as a team and made 13-of-22 attempts (59 percent) from three-point range.

It was NDSU’s third straight win over North Dakota in Grand Forks. The Bison improved to 6-3 against the Fighting Hawks as Division I opponents.

The Bison led by as many as 15 points in the first half, going ahead 32-17 with 8:30 left before halftime. NDSU scored the first 11 points of the game and made its first five shots from three-point range.

NDSU held a 44-37 advantage at the half. North Dakota came back to pull within one at 59-58 on a Geno Crandall three-pointer with 12:20 remaining, but the Bison slowly pushed the margin back to eight with a bucket from Spencer Eliason, a three by Miller, and contested fadeaway jumper from Miller.

It was a four-point game at 76-72 when NDSU freshman Cameron Hunter knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key with 4:01 left to put the Bison up seven. NDSU maintained a lead of at least six the rest of the way.

Sophomore Tyson Ward scored 15 points and dished out six assists for NDSU. Senior A.J. Jacobson had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Bison return home to play Valley City State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.