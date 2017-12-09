Moorhead Center Mall Holds First Toys, Collectibles and Curiosities Sale

records, jewelry, pez dispensers and books were all available at a low cost

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People lined the halls of Moorhead Center Mall with toys, collectibles and all kinds of things you might be curious enough about to buy.

Records, jewelry and books were just a few things available at a low cost.

Mark Wiesner is one vendor who was selling hand drawn Christmas cards and comic books he created.

He says he attends conventions all the time and is glad he can finally sell his work at the mall.

“It’s basically everybody at the mall. People from all walks of life, ordinary people. So you get to show them something that very well may interest them,” Wiesner said.

Weisner’s love of comic books started at a young age when he would read newspaper comic strips.