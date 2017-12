Barnesville House Heavily Damaged by Fire

Fire crews respond to house fire early Sunday morning

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Authorities respond to an early morning fire that heavily damaged a Barnesville house.

Firefighters were called to the house in 1000 block of 5th Street Southeast around 3:20 am.

Fire crews from Barnesville, Hawley and Sabin worked to put the fire out.

The fire appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.