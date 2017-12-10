Bison Wrestling Upsets No. 18 Central Michigan

Heavyweight Dan Stribal's win lifts Bison to victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State 197-pounder Cordell Eaton and heavyweight Dan Stibral closed with wins to lift the Bison to a 19-16 win over No. 18 Central Michigan in a non-conference dual Sunday, Dec. 10, before 440 spectators in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

North Dakota State (1-3, 0-2 #Big12WR) is scheduled to wrestle Utah Valley (4-2, 1-0 #Big12WR) in a Big 12 Conference dual at 1 p.m. Central Time, Friday, Dec. 15. The Bison then compete in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday, Dec. 17.

NDSU trailed the Chippewas 16-12 heading into the final two weight classes.

Eaton, a redshirt sophomore from Long Grove, Iowa, was guarding a 5-4 lead over Central Michigan 197 Landon Pelham through two periods. He exploded in the third for eight points on a pair of take downs and 2-point near fall for a 13-5 major decision. Eaton improved to 7-4 overall and 2-2 in duals.

Stibral, a redshirt sophomore from Tabor, S.D., stepped up for North Dakota State in the dual’s final match. He trailed Central Michigan 285 Matt Stencel 1-0 before completing a take down with 6-seconds remaining in the second period. Stibral gained an early escape for a 3-1 lead and fought off Stencel down the stretch including a challenge and video review in the closing seconds. Stibral improved to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in duals.

NDSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead as 125 Paul Bianchi opened with a first period takedown and closed strong for a 5-1 decision over Drew Hildebrandt, while teammate No. 22-ranked Cam Sykora overcame an early 2-1 deficit for an 11-5 decision over Dresden Simon.

Central Michigan won the next two matches, a pin by No. 20 141 Mason Smith at 4:14, and slim 8-6 decision by No. 3 Justin Oliver over Kyle Gliva at 149 pounds. Gliva nearly pulled off the upset in the final 30-seconds with a reversal and 4-point nearfall.

North Dakota State No. 15 157 Clay Ream tied the dual at 9-all with a 6-1 decision over Blake Montrie with all the scoring taking place in the third period. No. 16 165 Andrew Fogarty pulled away late for a 9-5 decision over Logan Parks.

The Chippewas answered with CJ Brucki’s 13-5 major decision over Charley Popp at 174, while No. 14 Jordan Ellingwood fought off Cole Witzig for a 4-0 decision for a 16-12 lead.

North Dakota State 19, #18 Central Michigan 16

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017

Scheels Center / North Dakota State University

Fargo, N.D.

125—Paul Bianchi (NDSU) dec Drew Hildebrandt (CMU), 5-1

133—#22 Cam Sykora (NDSU) dec Dresden Simon (CMU), 11-5

141—#20 Mason Smith (CMU) fall Sam Hampton (NDSU), 4:14

149—#3 Justin Oliver (CMU) dec Kyle Gliva (NDSU), 8-6

157—#15 Clay Ream (NDSU) dec Blake Montrie (CMU), 6-1

165—#16 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec Logan Parks (CMU), 9-5

174—#15 CJ Brucki (CMU) major dec Charley Popp (NDSU), MD 13-5

184—#14 Jordan Ellingwood (CMU) dec Cole Witzig (NDSU), 4-0

197—Cordell Eaton (NDSU) major dec Landon Pelham (CMU), MD 13-5

285—Dan Stibral (NDSU) dec Matt Stencel (CMU), 3-1

Dual started at 125 pounds

Attendance: 440

Referee: Mike Hagerty