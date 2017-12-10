Three Killed in Head-On Crash

One-year-old killed, along with both drivers, in southwestern Minnesota

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — Three people, including a toddler, are killed a head-on crash in southwestern Minnesota.

The state patrol says 34-year-old Shaunna Kraft of Lakefield was trying to pass another vehicle on a bridge on Highway 71 when she collided head-on with a minivan driven by 41-year-old Teresa Linde of Redwood Falls.

The crash happened Saturday night near Morton.

Both drivers died at the scene.

A one-year-old in Kraft’s car was also killed.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Two other passengers in Kraft’s car suffered life-threatening injuries.