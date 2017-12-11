Area Colleges Prepare for Graduation Ceremonies Winter commencement ceremonies will be held this week at NDSU, UND and MSUM December 11, 2017 TJ Nelson, REGIONAL — Hundreds of students are getting an early Christmas gift: a college degree. Winter commencement ceremonies will be held this week at NDSU, UND and MSUM. This year, 657 students will participate in NDSU’s winter commencement on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. UND will hold three commencement ceremonies for the more than 850 graduates eligible to walk across the stage. All three will be held at Chester Fritz Auditorium on Thursday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. MSUM expects 485 students during its fall commencement program Thursday at 1 p.m. at Nemzek Fieldhouse. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post College Football: UND Falls Short Against Sacramen... Lincoln Elementary Students Set Up a One-Stop Dime... CONE ZONE: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Stopping in... INTERVIEW: National Workers Memorial Ceremony Hono...