Authorities Identify Body Pulled from Burnt Creek

A water rescue team recovered the body of Greg Wentz last Thursday

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND — Authorities have identified a 70-year-old Bismarck man who died after falling through the ice on a creek north of the city while walking his dogs.

A water rescue team recovered the body of Greg Wentz last Thursday from Burnt Creek, which flows into the Missouri River.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office says all evidence points to an accidental death.