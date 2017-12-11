Eagles Confirm Carson Wentz Will Miss Rest of the Season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that star quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss rest of the season and playoffs.
Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, had an MRI on Monday that confirmed the severity of the injury. Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter at Los Angeles. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles (11-2) to a win that secured the NFC East title and put them in first place in the conference with three games remaining.
The Eagles have overcome several key injuries and now have to move forward without their most indispensable player. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, return specialist/running back Darren Sproles, star linebacker Jordan Hicks and special-teams captain Chris Maragos already went down for the season.
FARGO, ND -- Brooke Crews, charged in the murder and kidnapping of Savanna Greywind, changed her plea to guilty. In Cass County Court this morning she plead guilty to all charges. Crews, 38, of Fargo, originally plead not guilty to conspiracy to…
NEW YORK (AP) _ A "terror-related incident" is under investigation near a New York City subway station. The New York City police commissioner calls the subway pipe-bombing a ``terror-related incident'' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: ``This was an…
