Death Investigation Underway in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police are investigating the death of a woman found along a sidewalk in the city.

Authorities say 75-year-old Bisnu Kami of Grand Forks was found dead about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 25th Street South.

Investigators haven’t said how she died, but they say foul play is not suspected.

Police say there is no danger to the public and nobody is wanted in connection to her death, but they do ask that if anyone has any information about Kami to contact them.