EGF Forward Mack Earns High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week comes from East Grand Forks boys hockey.

Tanner Mack used his quick reflexes to bat the puck out of the air off a rebound and into the net.