Fargo In Food & Wine: BernBaum’s Restaurant

They're putting flyover country on the map.

If you like food & wine, you’ve probably heard of Food & Wine. It’s one of the country’s premier publications on dining and drinking, and it’s got a huge following. Now, the many thousands of foodies across the country are finally hearing about the Fargo food scene thanks to a recent piece that highlighted, in large part, the downtown Fargo restaurant-in-a-vintage-furniture store known as Bernbaum’s. The bagel-meets-gourmet Jewish/Scandinavian deli was featured prominently in a recent online Food & Wine story lauding not just Andrea Baumgardner’s restaurant, but a number of other Fargo hot spots, including its local craft breweries.

Baumgardner sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about her years of experience in the Fargo food scene, what it’s like to get the nod from Food & Wine, and putting Fargo on the national food map.

http://www.foodandwine.com/travel/united-states/fargo-best-food-restaurant