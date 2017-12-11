FM Diversion Task Force Meets for Final Time, Says They’re Making Progress

They include sending more water through the river channel and moving a holding area closer to town

FARGO, ND — The Diversion Task Force met for the fifth and final time and made progress towards a solution for permanent flood protection in the metro.

The task force is recommending large-scale changes to the Red River diversion project around Fargo-Moorhead.

They include sending more water through the river channel and moving a holding area closer to town.

The project has been on hold since September when a judge halted construction over permitting issues raised by Minnesota.

Upstream residents have complained because their land would be flooded when the diversion is needed.

“We’ll have a report that will be made to the public, it will be made to the Diversion Authority,” Gov. Mark Dayton said. ” It may not be ready on December 15th, but it will be ready shortly after the New Year.”

“I think that what’s going to be delivered out of this today was, we really identified that there are changes that can be made to the project that maintain federal authorization and achieve the flood protection and have the potential for a Minnesota permit,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

The recommendations will now be forwarded to the Diversion Authority.

They have the option of taking all of the information and feeding it into a new permit application.