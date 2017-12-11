Fordville Man Dies After Icy Rollover Crash in Ramsey County

It happened 3 miles east of Crary

RAMSEY COUNTY, ND — Icy roads led to a fatal rollover in Ramsey County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a truck was traveling on County Road 2 around 8:30 this morning when it spun out of control, went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver died on the scene.

He is being identified as a 90-year-old man from Fordville, North Dakota.

Authorities will release his name after family has been notified.