Fordville Man Dies After Icy Rollover Crash in Ramsey County
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND — Icy roads led to a fatal rollover in Ramsey County.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a truck was traveling on County Road 2 around 8:30 this morning when it spun out of control, went into the ditch and rolled.
It happened 3 miles east of Crary.
The driver died on the scene.
He is being identified as a 90-year-old man from Fordville, North Dakota.
Authorities will release his name after family has been notified.