Geologists Reviewing Recoverable Crude Oil in North Dakota

Senators Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven and industry officials requested the new assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey
TJ Nelson,

 

NORTH DAKOTA — Federal geologists say they will reevaluate the amount of recoverable crude oil in North Dakota.

Senators Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven and industry officials requested the new assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey, saying it would likely attract investment by showing stronger production potential.

They want the USGS to take into account 17 other formations in western North Dakota’s oil patch that could be exploited using technology developed for the Bakken.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness says the new assessment should “provide a much clearer picture of the resources we have in North Dakota.”

Related Post

UPDATED: Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Countryside Tr...
Scammers Targeting Cass County Electric Customers
Sen. Heitkamp on DeVos: A D- Applicant with a Big ...
UND Football Focusing on Improving Running Game af...

You Might Like

Suspect in Greywind Murder Case Changes Plea

FARGO, ND -- Brooke Crews, one of the two people accused in the kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder of Savanna Greywind, has changed her plea to guilty. Tears filled the eyes of Savanna's…