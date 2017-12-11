Interested in Growing Hemp in North Dakota?

Next year will be the third year of the state's industrial hemp research program

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department is hosting a meeting for people interested in growing industrial hemp.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Brynhild Haugland Room at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Its goal is to determine whether hemp can be a successful crop in North Dakota, and which varieties work best in the state’s climate.

Grower proposals for next year’s program are due at 5 p.m. on December 29.