Interested in Growing Hemp in North Dakota?

Next year will be the third year of the state's industrial hemp research program
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department is hosting a meeting for people interested in growing industrial hemp.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Brynhild Haugland Room at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Next year will be the third year of the state’s industrial hemp research program.

Its goal is to determine whether hemp can be a successful crop in North Dakota, and which varieties work best in the state’s climate.

Grower proposals for next year’s program are due at 5 p.m. on December 29.

Related Post

Fire Destroys Storage Building at Central Valley A...
THE BUZZ: U.S. Air Force Causes Twitter Kerfuffle ...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Shanley Wins East Region...
People of Buffalo Asking Supreme Court to Reconsid...

You Might Like

Suspect in Greywind Murder Case Changes Plea

FARGO, ND -- Brooke Crews, one of the two people accused in the kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder of Savanna Greywind, has changed her plea to guilty. Tears filled the eyes of Savanna's…