LIVE: Making Homes for the Holidays Event

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Learns More About the Making Homes for the Holidays Event

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Derick Vettleson, the General Manager of Slumberland Furniture in West Fargo, about the Making Homes for the Holidays event.

With the help of The Salvation Army, Knights of Columbus, Walmart, and local volunteers, 74 children in the Fargo-Moorhead area now have a bed to sleep in.