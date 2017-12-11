NDSCS Community in Mourning After Death of Student on Campus

Students are already expressing themselves on social media, saying, "sad day for NDSCS today" and others say they are praying for the family
Erin Wencl,

 

WAHPETON, ND — The NDSCS campus is in mourning after students were told of the death of another student in their dorm room.

The details at the moment are limited with more to be released soon but the school did send a message of support to their students, offering counseling services to those who are in need.

A college spokeswoman tells KVRR Local News they are withholding the name of the student and the details behind their death until family is notified.

Campus police say they are not actively investigating.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

 

 

