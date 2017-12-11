NDSU FB: Klieman not Concerned with Short Week

The Bison compete in the FCS Semifinal on Friday night

FARGO, N.D. — For the seventh year in a row, North Dakota State is in the FCS Semifinals.

The Bison routed 7-seed Wofford 42-10 on Saturday, earning them a date with Sam Houston State this Friday.

The short week means both teams have to hasten their preparation, but head coach Chris Klieman is not concerned.

“We’ve been fortunate defensively,” Klieman said. “We haven’t played that many plays the last weeks, and on offense we’ve been able to get guys out in the fourth quarter of both the first two games that we’ve played. So, I don’t think it’s going to be a factor for our gameplan or our guys being ready to play.”

Kick off on Friday night is at 7:00. The game will be televised on ESPN2.