NDSU MBB Guard Paul Miller Named Summit League Player of the Week

Miller averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in two games

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State senior guard Paul Miller is finding his stroke after a sluggish start to the season.

Miller is the Summit League Player of the Week after strong performances against North Dakota and Missouri State.

He scored 30 points against the Fighting Hawks in a Bison victory, and he came a rebound shy of a double-double against the Bears.