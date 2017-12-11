Net Neutrality: Why You Should Care

The internet as we know it could be ending with Tuesday's vote.

Do you like Netflix? Shop on Amazon? Do you support friends and family members who have small businesses and run a website so people can find them?

Guess what? All your access to those websites — and for that matter, maybe this one — could be about to change. It’s the end of net neutrality, where as long as you have internet access, you have more or less equal access to everything the internet offers. And come Tuesday, the powers that be in the Federal Communications Commission are voting on whether or not to allow companies to create what they call “internet fast lanes” for folks who can pay more. It’s sort of like how your cable company charges for access to different packages, but on the internet.

The end of net neutrality won’t just affect entertainment, though. It could also affect your access to information, commerce, and all kinds of other things. Cyber specialist Ben Holsen, of SecureTunnel VPN, sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what the end of net neutrality means for us, and what you can do if you don’t want it to end.