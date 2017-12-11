Suspect in Greywind Murder Case Changes Plea

FARGO, ND — Brooke Crews, one of the two people accused in the kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder of Savanna Greywind, has changed her plea to guilty.

Tears filled the eyes of Savanna’s parents, family members and friends as one of the suspects in her case gave them some answers on what happened to Savanna.

They filed in to the Cass County Courthouse to listen to the woman charged in Savanna’s death change her not guilty plea to guilty on all three charges.

Her charges include conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information to law enforcement.

Crews and her boyfriend are accused of luring 22-year-old Savanna Greywind into their apartment in August, and abducting her newborn daughter and killing Savanna.

Savanna’s parents, grandmother and other family members were at the hearing and many community members were wearing Savanna shirts in her honor.

Crews’ attorney, Steven Mottinger, says sometimes it’s in the client’s best interest to take the case to trial, other times it’s not.

In this case, he says Crews voluntarily took responsibility for her actions.

“The first thing we do in cases like this is get as much of the discovery as we can initially,” Mottinger said. “Discovery tends to come in stops and starts as the case develops. Once I had an opportunity to review the discovery with Ms. Crews, she made a decision that she wanted to accept responsibility and she did so today by entering a guilty plea to all three of the charges.”

The 38-year-old’s boyfriend, William Hoehn, is the other suspect in the case and appeared in court last week.

His trial has been set to begin March 20th.

Crews will continue to be held pending sentencing and faces life in prison.

A tentative sentencing date is set for Tuesday, January 16th at 11 a.m.

