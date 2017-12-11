Suspect in Greywind Death Pleads Guilty

FARGO, ND -- Brooke Crews, charged in the murder and kidnapping of Savanna Greywind, changed her plea to guilty. In Cass County Court this morning she plead guilty to all charges. Crews, 38, of Fargo, originally plead not guilty to conspiracy to…
NEW YORK (AP) _ A "terror-related incident" is under investigation near a New York City subway station. The New York City police commissioner calls the subway pipe-bombing a ``terror-related incident'' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: ``This was an…
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that star quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss rest of the season and playoffs. Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, had an MRI on…