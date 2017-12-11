“Terror Related” Incident Under Investigation In New York City

The New York City police commissioner calls the subway pipe-bombing a ``terror-related incident''

epa06383026 Police activity outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following reports of a confirmed explosion inside an underground tunnel in the building in New York City, New York, USA, 11 December 2017. Reports indicate some injuries and that a suspect is in custody. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

NEW YORK (AP) _ A “terror-related incident” is under investigation near a New York City subway station.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: “This was an attempted terrorist attack”

A photo published by the New York Post from the scene of the Manhattan subway explosion shows a bearded man crumpled on the ground with his shirt apparently blown off and a police officer holding the man’s hands behind his back.

Soot covers the man’s bare midriff.

The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following the pipe bomb explosion at the height of the morning rush hour Monday.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the incident.

Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.