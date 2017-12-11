Testing Shows Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer Hasn’t Spread in Minnesota

MINNESOTA — Tests found no chronic wasting disease in more than 11,000 deer shot by hunters in north-central, central and southeastern Minnesota this fall.

Officials say it gives them confidence that the fatal brain disease has not spread beyond a small pocket in the southeast corner of the state.

The DNR ordered the precautionary testing in north-central and central Minnesota this fall after the disease was found in captive deer on farms in in Crow Wing and Meeker County.

The testing also found no spread of the disease beyond Preston, Minnesota where CWD was already known to exist in wild deer.