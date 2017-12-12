Boys Hockey: 5th-Ranked Spuds Pummel Roseau

Parker Larson nets two goals in Moorhead win.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The 5th-ranked Moorhead Spuds took down the Roseau Rams in a rematch of last years section final game. Today the Spuds shutout the Rams 4-0 at Moorhead Sports Center.

Moorhead scored three goals in the second period to take control of the game after a scoreless first from both teams.

Parker Larson netted two goals in the contest for the Spuds. Head coach Jon Ammerman thought that the team really began to settle in after they got on the board first.

“I think the kids got a little more comfortable. There has been a lot of attention for this team,” Ammerman said. “Sometimes kids handle attention in different ways. I think it was a relief and we started to play better after the first goal.”