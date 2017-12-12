Counselor Talks About How to Deal with Grief After Loss of NDSCS Freshman

WAHPETON, ND — Students and faculty are grieving the loss of 18-year-old NDSCS freshman, Nathan Gossett.

Gossett, whose cause of death is still unknown, passed away Monday night.

At a close–knit school of about 1,000 students, it can be hard to lose someone you are used to seeing every day.

NDSCS counselor Vince Plummer said after hearing the news, the mood of students and faculty at the college changed.

“It was somber. People were surprised and shocked to discover that NDSCS had suffered a loss of one of its students,” Plummer said.

The loss comes during finals week, which Plummer says is already a stressful time for students.

He said he and his colleagues are providing walk-in sessions.

“We’re having counselors come down and assist us so that students can be seen on a walk-in basis anytime during the close of finals week,” Plummer said.

While everyone deals with grief in their own way, it’s important to know when to ask for help.

“If people are recognizing that they’re having lingering concerns with sleep, or their appetite, or their concentration, those might be indicators that it may be helpful to visit with a counselor,” Plummer said.

He also said the holiday season can sometimes make grieving worse.

“When losses take place, or when they coincide with this type of season, people can feel an additional layer of difficulty or pain because their environment doesn’t match the reality of what they’re supposed to be experiencing,” Plummer added.

He said so far, he has talked to many students about the loss and they will continue to help students get through this hard time.

For more information about counseling services at NDSCS, click here.