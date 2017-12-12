Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Exploding Hot Cocoa

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff had some fun exploding hot chocolate in this week’s science experiment.

What you need for the experiment:

Cup

Packet of hot chocolate mix

Vinegar

Baking Soda

Plate to put underneath the cup

How to conduct the experiment:

To do this experiment, you need a hot chocolate packet, vinegar, a cup with a plate underneathand some baking soda.

First thing you do is dump the hot chocolate packet into the cup, then add a quarter cup of baking soda.

Then, slowly pour some vinegar into the cup and watch the sizzle happen. The baking soda and hot chocolate work together to create carbon dioxide gas bubbles when combined with the vinegar.

This creates a reaction that will get a bit messy in the kitchen, but will smell real chocolatey when you clean up. It may even make you want a marshmallow afterwards.