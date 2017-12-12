Fargo Force Players Take a Break from the Ice, Face Off with Kennedy Elementary Students

FARGO, ND — Fargo Force players are stepping off the ice and into Kennedy Elementary School to read to first graders.

They spent the morning in all four first grade classrooms reading some of their favorite stories out loud.

The players not only read to the kids but answered some questions about their lives on the ice.

They also told them about the importance of establishing life-long reading habits and signed autographs for the kids.

“Just the way that they look up to us I guess,” said player Ryan Savage. “I mean, being a role model for them is really important to us and it’s nice to come out and show our support for them and just be role models.”

“When you’re sitting there and they’re looking up to you, you know they all have smiles on their faces and their eyes are big,” said player Mark Senden. “It’s a pretty special feeling and just being that role model, like he (Savage) said.”

The players get the chance multiple times a year to come out to the local elementary schools and spend time with the kids one on one.